Florida Daily

Florida Healthcare News
Elective healthcare has changed a great deal over the last decade. People who once saw cosmetic and wellness care as a rare luxury now...
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Elective healthcare has changed a great deal over the last decade. People who once saw cosmetic and wellness care as a rare luxury now...
In response to Hurricane Isaias’ landfall in the Panhandle, Airbnb.org, the nonprofit founded by Airbnb, is providing free emergency housing to Florida residents whose...
“Cowards die many times before their deaths” wrote William Shakespeare in the play Julius Caesar. He wrote often about death, treating it as a...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against Discord, accusing the popular online communication platform of misleading families about...
Homeowners have always planned their upkeep around the seasons, but those seasons no longer behave the way they once did. Summers stretch longer, heavy...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will invest $1 million in tourism recovery efforts across Northwest Florida following...
Online real estate brokerage firm Redfin reported that home sales in the U.S. hit their lowest level since 2014, excluding the COVID period in...
Florida theme parks face renewed safety questions as investigators examine a deadly roller coaster accident involving rides made by the same manufacturer. ORLANDO, Fla....
The workers keeping our country’s food supply spinning face some of the biggest occupational risks. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)...
With the midterm elections around the corner, healthcare affordability is becoming a more prominent issue in Republican campaign strategy. Historically, Republicans have focused on...
Florida small business owners are growing more cautious about expansion as inflation concerns, interest rates and the high cost of fuel continue to be...
Local home builders in Duval County have told Florida Daily they have tried to help lower costs for families looking to buy a home,...
Few purchases carry as much hope as a commitment to future vacations. Families picture years of sunny weeks, reunions at the same familiar resort,...
Fort Myers is a vibrant Southwest Florida community where busy roads, tourism, commuting, and everyday travel keep traffic moving throughout the area. When a...
Alabama is a state where an unexpected injury can affect nearly every part of a person’s life, from the ability to work and manage...
An accident in Fort Lauderdale can create financial pressures that continue well beyond the initial emergency care, especially when an injury affects a person’s...
By Chuck Bonfiglio Jr. For more than a century, Florida Realtors has championed policies that help Florida families achieve the dream of homeownership. Today,...
For drivers in Fort Lauderdale, the days after a car accident can bring uncertainty about how an insurance company will interpret the collision. The...
Northwest Florida residents are beginning their recovery process following the landfall of Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall near Destin as a Category 2 storm...
Just last month, a 99-year-old St. Petersburg man set out to drive to his daughter’s house and never got there. Police put his tag...
Costco Wholesale Corp. reported a 13% increase in September sales, fueled by higher customer traffic, larger transactions and strong demand for gasoline at its...
New research from the Journal of the American Medical Association on screen use and child development found that more screen exposure was linked to...
Combining the data from consumer financial services firm Bankrate, along with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics – Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, Florida...
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is pressing ahead with litigation against Meta, asking a court to impose tighter safeguards on Facebook and Instagram after...
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has activated the state’s Price Gouging Hotline as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Florida Panhandle, giving residents a way to...
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, (D-FL), used social media to critique an official statement by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. @NYCMayor He basically said...
Florida Amendment 3: A closer look at property tax relief, government spending, and voter support. Florida Daily Show hosts Ed Dean and Lindsay Randall...
A new poll of Florida’s gubernatorial race shows Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds holding a narrow two-percentage-point lead over Democrat David Jolly, despite a...
TALLAHASSEE – A new JMI Poll commissioned by The James Madison Institute finds Republican candidates holding roughly 10-point advantages in four major statewide contests...
Most Floridians will never step inside a courtroom because of a lawsuit. Yet many of them may be paying for litigation every day, through...
The Gun Owners of America (GOA), which represents over two million members, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Jacksonville. GOA, along with the Gun Owners...
If you’re looking to purchase a vehicle before the end of the year, there are some new items that should benefit new car buyers....
Ed Dean is a leading radio and news media personality including hosting the #1 statewide radio talk show in Florida. Contact Ed.Dean@FloridaDaily.com