Florida Daily

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Sidewalks improve safety when they connect people to schools, parks, businesses, and other places they need to go. But requiring isolated stretches of concrete...
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Sidewalks improve safety when they connect people to schools, parks, businesses, and other places they need to go. But requiring isolated stretches of concrete...
Far-left progressive outfit Our Revolution doesn’t mince words when talking about the Democratic Party. The group says the Democratic Party isn’t doing enough to get candidates...
Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and state Attorney General James Uthmeier released the following statement: Attorney General James Uthmeier joined thejoined the...
A normal weekend fixture can attract plenty of attention, but a major final or international tournament feels different before the game has even started....
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has listed which jobs pay over $100K a year. Just one problem. Some of these jobs get overlooked,...
In 2022, the Florida legislature passed a measure mandating personal finance education in high schools. According to a new study, the state didn’t have...
Forget armrest battles and overly reclined seats: the travel behavior Americans find most irritating is unsupervised children. A new survey commissioned by travel eSIM app...
OP-ED by Ryan Owens, Professor & Director of the Florida Institute on Governance and Civics at FSU Can a single local government use six...
Aetna Better Health of Florida (ABH-FL) continues to prioritize maternal health by bringing together healthcare providers, community organizations and families to help improve outcomes...
Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company says by 20230, global spending on AI data centers may hit $7 trillion and some of the spending...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two former Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies have resigned and are facing criminal charges after investigators said they improperly accessed sensitive...
Governor Ron DeSantis did the right thing vetoing legislation that could have negatively impacted me and all of my peers and colleagues in the...
Chronic pain changes how a person moves through daily life, and many people turn to spinal cord stimulators hoping for relief rather than more...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds has attacked Democratic opponent David Jolly’s homeowners insurance proposal by claiming it would result in a $1,000 “Hurricane tax”...
Socialist Bernie Sanders will provide more than just vocal support to Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon for her campaign against Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate....
The (USGS) US Geological Survey’s Mineral Commodity says there’s around $112 billion worth of nonfuel minerals in the country. This includes materials such as...
Polling this year show around 70 of Floridians aren’t fond of AI data centers coming to their town. But Florida TaxWatch (FTW) says there...
Sooner or later in most criminal cases, an offer shows up, and everything shrinks down to one question. Take it, or don’t. People bring...
New findings from national health research organization Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows The findings come as U.S. healthcare spending is expected to surpass $6...
IT Asset Management Group (ITAMG) analyzed the privacy policies of over 5,000 apps from the Apple App Store to determine which apps are the...
With less than 40 days until the 2026 Midterm Election, nearly two thirds of voters polled in the latest survey by Rasmussen Reports said...
Support is growing among Florida lawmakers for an effort to locate the newly announced U.S. Space Academy in the state. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds,...
President Donald Trump announced his intention to headline rallies for gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. Trump endorsed Donalds more than a year ago, before Donalds...
Statewide anniversary tour includes five regional celebrations, the grand reopening of the Career, Technology & Training Center and White Cane Day observance
Florida officials announced a statewide election-fraud operation involving 20 defendants accused of illegally registering or voting in Florida elections, including the 2024 General Election....
In 2026, Democratic Socialist candidates are doing better than they did in 2020, when they first entered the political scene. And the biggest group...
A new survey from the conservative-leaning Cato Institute shows that many voters are not pleased with President Trump’s tariff policies. 4,150 registered voters took...
Over the last month, Florida’s rainfall deficit has improved, but there are still plenty of areas where water restrictions remain. Earlier this year, the...
Flat prints are losing their grip on Florida living rooms as dimensional, tactile wall art takes over in 2026, with independent brand Art By...
Miami’s coworking market has grown crowded enough that ranking it has become its own small industry. A 2026 review of the city’s flexible office...
Retail sporting outlets are reporting good numbers this season as members of the outdoor community are taking advantage of the Second Amendment Sales Tax...
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against several of the nation’s largest insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging they participated...
Ed Dean is a leading radio and news media personality including hosting the #1 statewide radio talk show in Florida. Contact Ed.Dean@FloridaDaily.com