Florida Daily

Business / Economy News
The housing market has been stuck in a prolonged downturn, and seemingly every politician and economist has proposed ways to revive home sales and...
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The housing market has been stuck in a prolonged downturn, and seemingly every politician and economist has proposed ways to revive home sales and...
Florida is now the first state in the country that will block welfare cash from being spent on tattoos, body piercings, vaping products, video...
One of Florida’s most well-known colleges among film industry and digital media professionals is cutting staff for the second straight year. Earlier today, the...
The Florida Department of Transportation is revoking permits for automated license plate readers installed by local law enforcement agencies along state highway rights-of-way, requiring...
Long-term agreement includes stevedoring expertise and technology investment to support Trailer Bridge’s Puerto Rico service ~ Jacksonville, FL — Ports America and Trailer Bridge have...
By Tom Gaitens There is a warning printed on virtually every automobile side-view mirror: “Objects in mirror are closer than they appear.” It is...
Florida TaxWatch just released new information for parents looking for a range of school choice options. This comes under the “New Federal Scholarship Tax...
A new report from CarEdge, a consumer-advocacy automotive platform shows how car dealers are changing advertised prices – red handed, and with receipts –...
Part I of III Attorney General James Uthmeier, Florida’s ultimate consumer advocate, has struck a second time within the last two months against the...
By Rommel LopezFlorida families are being priced out of the American dream, and it isn’t just the cost of lumber, land, or labor doing...
A new stadium will be constructed for the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team, and it will put the team in Tampa, rather than...
Florida welcomed 73.5 million visitors during the first half of 2026, down 1.4% from last year, while Canadian visitation fell sharply amid economic pressures...
In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Aetna Better Health of Florida was proud to participate in the Breastfeeding Symposium hosted by the Florida Department...
Beef prices have climbed sharply across the United States in recent years, but Trader Joe’s has largely avoided the steep increases affecting many other...
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appearance with U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody in Tampa ended abruptly Wednesday after a reporter questioned...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of a Mexican national accused of attacking federal immigration officers during an enforcement...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deloitte has agreed to pay Florida $1.2 million to resolve allegations that the consulting and accounting giant used race- and sex-based...
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida will become the first state in the nation to revise its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families plan to prohibit cash assistance...
Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds has selected Florida State Sen. Bryan Ávila of Hialeah as his running mate, adding a prominent South Florida lawmaker...
Economic confidence among Americans declined in August, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports Economic Index, as fewer adults gave the economy positive marks and...
A recent report found that AI-generated voice fraud in banking increased nearly 30% in 2025, as cheaper voice-cloning tools made it easier for criminals...
Florida Daily Show hosts Ed Dean and Lindsay Randall discuss Trump’s habit of voting via absentee ballot despite his description of all forms of...
On Today’s Florida Daily episode, hosts Ed Dean and Lindsey Randall cover AI’s impact on city and county development projects and education, while guest...
Angelina M., a Fort Lauderdale high school senior, has her sights set on a career in neuroscience. She wasn’t sure how she’d make it work...
A new report by the Federal Reserve shows U.S. consumers took out a record $211 billion in new auto loans in the second quarter...
Florida lawmakers are urging federal and state health officials to strengthen infectious disease surveillance and improve communication with doctors and the public as concerns...
Procurement Director John White now sits at the center of the latest controversy, as questions mount over who designed, approved and defended race-conscious provisions...
The Walt Disney Company is offering voluntary early retirement packages to longtime executives as the entertainment giant continues a broader effort to reduce costs...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Allegiant Air is expanding service to Central Florida with four new nonstop routes serving Orlando International Airport and Orlando Sanford International...
President Donald Trump’s plan to temporarily ease tariffs on hundreds of thousands of metric tons of imported beef is drawing criticism from U.S. cattle...
Walmart reported its slowest U.S. comparable sales growth in six years during its latest quarter, as higher gas prices, cautious consumer spending and changes...
U.S. bankruptcy filings continued to climb in 2026, extending a rebound that began after filings reached a multi-decade low four years ago. Bankruptcy filings...
Ed Dean is a leading radio and news media personality including hosting the #1 statewide radio talk show in Florida. Contact Ed.Dean@FloridaDaily.com