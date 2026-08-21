Florida Daily

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A new stadium will be constructed for the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team, and it will put the team in Tampa, rather than...
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A new stadium will be constructed for the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team, and it will put the team in Tampa, rather than...
Florida welcomed 73.5 million visitors during the first half of 2026, down 1.4% from last year, while Canadian visitation fell sharply amid economic pressures...
In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Aetna Better Health of Florida was proud to participate in the Breastfeeding Symposium hosted by the Florida Department...
Beef prices have climbed sharply across the United States in recent years, but Trader Joe’s has largely avoided the steep increases affecting many other...
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appearance with U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody in Tampa ended abruptly Wednesday after a reporter questioned...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of a Mexican national accused of attacking federal immigration officers during an enforcement...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deloitte has agreed to pay Florida $1.2 million to resolve allegations that the consulting and accounting giant used race- and sex-based...
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida will become the first state in the nation to revise its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families plan to prohibit cash assistance...
Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds has selected Florida State Sen. Bryan Ávila of Hialeah as his running mate, adding a prominent South Florida lawmaker...
Economic confidence among Americans declined in August, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports Economic Index, as fewer adults gave the economy positive marks and...
A recent report found that AI-generated voice fraud in banking increased nearly 30% in 2025, as cheaper voice-cloning tools made it easier for criminals...
Florida Daily Show hosts Ed Dean and Lindsay Randall discuss Trump’s habit of voting via absentee ballot despite his description of all forms of...
On Today’s Florida Daily episode, hosts Ed Dean and Lindsey Randall cover AI’s impact on city and county development projects and education, while guest...
Angelina M., a Fort Lauderdale high school senior, has her sights set on a career in neuroscience. She wasn’t sure how she’d make it work...
A new report by the Federal Reserve shows U.S. consumers took out a record $211 billion in new auto loans in the second quarter...
Florida lawmakers are urging federal and state health officials to strengthen infectious disease surveillance and improve communication with doctors and the public as concerns...
Procurement Director John White now sits at the center of the latest controversy, as questions mount over who designed, approved and defended race-conscious provisions...
The Walt Disney Company is offering voluntary early retirement packages to longtime executives as the entertainment giant continues a broader effort to reduce costs...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Allegiant Air is expanding service to Central Florida with four new nonstop routes serving Orlando International Airport and Orlando Sanford International...
President Donald Trump’s plan to temporarily ease tariffs on hundreds of thousands of metric tons of imported beef is drawing criticism from U.S. cattle...
Walmart reported its slowest U.S. comparable sales growth in six years during its latest quarter, as higher gas prices, cautious consumer spending and changes...
U.S. bankruptcy filings continued to climb in 2026, extending a rebound that began after filings reached a multi-decade low four years ago. Bankruptcy filings...
Health Savings Accounts (HSA) have been promoted by financial analysts as a great way to help cover doctor visits, dentist cleanings, eye exams, prescriptions,...
It’s true, Democratic candidate for Florida U.S. Senate Angie Nixon is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the Working Families Party,...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., August 21, 2026 — Today, Florida Realtors® PAC announced its endorsements of Congressman Byron Donalds for Governor, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia for...
After an unexpected loss to Angie Nixon in the primary election earlier this week, former Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman announced he will donate...
Tallahassee, Florida – Yasir Jaimon Za’Quis Hawkins, 20, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun, possession of Postal...
Jacksonville, Florida – Eric James Stone (43, St. Augustine) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jordan E. Pratt to six years and eight...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $60 million in cancer research and innovation awards Wednesday while opening a new application cycle that will make...
An essential component of South Florida living is outdoor living. Whether it’s a large driveway, pool deck, or even a custom patio, brick and...
Over the summer, college graduates have sent out hundreds of applications and struggled to land entry-level jobs, with around half saying AI is already...
Consumers should expect health care premiums to rise next year. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) just released a new report showing insurers through the...
Ed Dean is a leading radio and news media personality including hosting the #1 statewide radio talk show in Florida. Contact Ed.Dean@FloridaDaily.com